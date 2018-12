Two men pleaded guilty to charges of eight burglaries in Paphos court on Friday.

The trial for the case was scheduled to begin on January 7. Until then the men, aged 23 and 42, will remain in custody.

Police said the suspects have stolen various items from shops and restaurants in the centre of Paphos.

The most serious incident was the theft of clothes worth around €4,000 from a shop.

A number of stolen items were found in the possession of both men.