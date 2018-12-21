Call for Famagusta issue to be taken seriously

Mayor of Famagusta Alexis Galanos expressed his disappointment on Friday with the way in which the issue of the resort is being handled by the government, and called on President Anastasiades to give more weight to the request of the town’s displaced population for a solution.

In his address at the cultural centre of Dherynia, Galanos called on the president to firmly raise the issue to the UN Security Council, as well as the Secretary General and his personal envoy Jane Holl Lute.

He expressed his “bitterness and disappointment with the way in which the government is dealing with the Famagusta issue.”

Even though his community has stood by the government all these years, he said, “we are seeing that the Famagusta issue is being systematically downgraded… even as a Confidence-Building Measure (CBM), while the Turkish side is slowly starting to colonise the Ayiou Memnona beaches and even further.”

For years now, Galanos added, “the negotiations on north Famagusta have been undermined, and there is a smoke screen on the Famagusta issue within the Cyprus problem.”

The highlighting of the Famagusta issue, which projects all dimensions of the Cypriot drama, will apply significant pressure with regards to the Cyprus problem as a whole, Galanos said, wishing that 2019 “is the year that will eventually bring us closer to our city and to the solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bicommunal, bi-zonal federation.”