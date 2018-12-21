Call for Karpas donkeys to be corralled

Following the recent increase in traffic accidents caused due to donkeys roaming free in the roads of the Karpas peninsula in the north, an association for environmental protection and social activism said on Friday that measures should be taken to keep the animals confined.

The association’s Firat Borak, said authorities in the north have been attempting for the past two years to concentrate the peninsula’s donkeys in small areas in the Karpas.

He called for measures to be taken immediately on the Yialousa-Rizokarpaso road for the prevention of traffic accidents caused by donkeys, and proposed that they were transferred away from the roads and streets of Rizokarpaso and into enclosed spaces.

Two incidents occurred on Wednesday night, Borak said, when donkeys suddenly jumped onto roads. One of the donkeys was killed in one of the incidents, and another was seriously injured in a second incident, while serious damage was caused to the two vehicles involved.