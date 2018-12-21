Czech coal mine blast toll rises to 13 – CTK news agency

December 21st, 2018 Europe, World 0 comments

Czech coal mine blast toll rises to 13 – CTK news agency

Rescue personnel prepare to search for missing miners after a methane explosion at the CSM hard coal mine in Karvina, Czech Republic, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) – The death toll from an explosion at a Czech coal mine has risen to 13, CTK news agency reported on Friday, citing company sources.

The state-run OKD company said a methane blast more than 800 metres (875 yards) underground devastated areas of the CSM hard-coal mine, near the town of Karvina, on Thursday.

An OKD spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The previously reported death toll was five and eight unacccounted for. The company said most of the victims and injured were Polish miners provided by the ALPEX company.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close