New flight arranged for Friday easyjet passengers

Passengers booked on the easyJet flight from Gatwick airport to Paphos on Friday, which was cancelled, will still be able to travel as a rescue flight has been arranged from London Stansted to Paphos, which will then take passengers back again.

Airport operator Hermes announced the rescue flight from Stansted to Paphos is about to arrive at 4.35pm and then leave back to the same airport, three hours later than the original flight.

The easyJet flight to and from Paphos was programmed to arrive at the airport at 1.35pm and leave at 2.20pm.

Although Gatwick airport reopened at 6am on Friday after being closed due to a drone scare for 33 hours only a limited amount of flights are operating.

Hermes said though this flight has been arranged for today passengers booked on Thursday’s two cancelled flights from Paphos and Larnaca to Gatwick are expected to arrange other flights for themselves.

The only other flight arriving from Gatwick on Friday is so far still scheduled to arrive and depart on time. It should land at 7.35pm in Larnaca and depart at 8.15pm but this might change, the airport operator said.

All passengers have been warned to check their flight schedule and confirm with their airline before making their way to the airport.

Drones flying near the airport grounded flights from Wednesday evening until this morning, and around 150,000 passengers were affected by the closure.