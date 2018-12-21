Greek top-flight halted after referees protest assault

Greek club football has been plagued with problems for years

This weekend’s Super League Greece fixtures have been called off after referees opted to go on strike to protest against a “cowardly attack” on one of their colleagues.

Thanasis Tzilos was set upon by masked men near his home in Larissa on Wednesday, with the FIFA-level referee needing treatment at a local hospital for head and leg injuries before he was released a day later.

“We express our indignation of the cowardly attack against our colleague Thanasis Tzilos and the repeated attacks on referees,” the association of referees said in a statement.

“We will not allow those people to continue trying to terrorise us.”

The attackers, meanwhile, remain unidentified.

No top-flight games are scheduled from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 as the league takes an annual winter break, with the competition set to resume after the protest concluded on Jan. 4, league organisers said.

