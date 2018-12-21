Meet Santa at the Mall

If your child has been begging to meet Santa or if you are just into the holiday magic, The Mall of Cyprus has got a date for you. As in past festive seasons, the authentic Santa Claus from faraway Lapland, dressed up in red and smiling bright, will be arriving at The Mall of Cyprus to be photographed with his young friends.

A few days before welcoming in the New Year, give your child the chance to meet this iconic festive character. If you’re less into the romantic approach, see this as an activity to keep your young ones busy for a couple of hours on the afternoons of December 27 – 30.

Organised by Keanita, there will be a specially designed holiday scene set out to create the perfect Christmas photograph. And there’s no need to worry about charged iphones and freeing up space on your phone, as professional photographers will be there to capture the moment.

And what’s more? The photos will be printed for free on site to take home. The Keanita mascot will also be there cheering on, accompanying Santa to add to the experience.

Meet Santa

Meeting and photographing Santa Claus from Lapland. An event by the Mall of Cyprus and KEANITA. December 27-30. The Mall of Cyprus. 3pm-6.30pm