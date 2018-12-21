Popular singer Tamta to represent Cyprus at Eurovision

Popular singer Tamta, 37, will represent Cyprus at the 64th Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv in May, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation announced on Friday.

“Tamta will be performing the song ‘Replay’ by distinguished composer Alex Papaconstantinou (Alex P). The staging of the entry has been assigned to the internationally acclaimed artistic director and choreographer Sacha Jean-Baptiste,” the announcement said.

Tamta Goduadze, known simply as Tamta, was born and raised in Georgia. She moved to Greece at the age of 21 and took part in the TV show Super Idol, winning second place. She went on to release several charting albums and singles in Greece and Cyprus. Tamta became a mentor on X Factor Georgia in 2014, and The X Factor Greece in 2016.

Until today she has released four studio albums, 12 digital singles and 26 music videos. She has won a number of awards and has been nominated for others. Many of her singles topped the radio charts throughout the years.

Tamta has performed in festivals, clubs and music events around the world from Georgia to Australia.

This year, Cyprus came second in the contest, the country’s best result in 35 years of participation. Greek singer Eleni Foureira, who was born in Albania, represented Cyprus with the song Fuego. Like next year’s song, Fuego was also written by Alex P.