Public urged to avoid beaches in bases areas after sharp objects found

The British bases on Friday advised the public to avoid the beach areas around the Akrotiri Peninsula and Lady’s Mile for the time being after “small items of medical equipment, including sharp objects”, were found there.

“We are investigating the source of this material in conjunction with the Republic of Cyprus,” a bases statement said.

Over the next three days, a clean-up operation will be taking place from mid-morning onwards involving personnel from the bases.

As the items include sharp objects, the personnel carrying out the clean-up will be wearing protective gloves and aprons as a precautionary measure, the statement added.

“We recommend the public avoid the areas until further notice. If you are in the area and you find any such equipment, please do not touch it, instead call 1443,” it said.

“The safety of the public remains a top priority for the bases.”

A bases spokesman said later they did not have any further information to offer.