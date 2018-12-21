Renovated Eleftheria Square partly opened

Workers in the capital were busy removing protective rails and decorating Eleftheria Square on Friday, opening newly-created spaces to the public in the run-up to Christmas.

They are also asphalting Stassinou Avenue. Once this is completed the road can be used.

The pavements of Constantinos Palaeologos Avenue, which are part of the project, have been completed as has the opening from the new square to Ledra and Onasagorou streets.

The eastern part of the square has not quite been finished and will remain closed for the time being, a statement from the municipality said.