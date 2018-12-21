Russia meets Cyprus in art

“Russia as a country has demonstrated through the centuries a rich range of visual artists, who have helped raise cultural standards around the world. This rich civilization is being transported to Cyprus today, since many Russian artists live and work in our country,” say the organisers of an upcoming exhibition at Polichoros Ekdoseon En Tipis.

Running until Saturday, Alexis Telianidis, Olga Karlson, Vito Xenodochides and Alexei Golovanov will display their fine art creations alongside two Greek-Cypriot artists Katerina Deligiorgi and Athinodoro Georgiou.

With the growing number of Russians on the island and the close ties that are being made between the two countries, it’s possible that the exhibition will gather a large following supporting all of the artists.

“The excellent relations between Cyprus and Russia are confirmed once more with the harmonious relationship and exchange of cultural creation between Greek Cypriot and Russian artists.”

On top of the exhibition uniting Russian and local artists, Polichoros stays true to its roots and honours Cypriot folklore art with parallel exhibition of folk objects that will run simultaneously. In this way, visitors sort of get a two-in-one experience, as they can view both displays.

Art exhibition

Exhibition by a group of Russian and Greek-Cypriot artists. Until December 22. Polichoros Ekdoseon En Tipis, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm. Tel: 22-452185, 22-767291