Topshop/ Topman bring new fashion trends to Nicosia Mall

It’s a fact. Fashion and more precisely the style options offered at Topshop/Topman loved by fashionistas are now available at Nicosia Mall. The opening of the new Nicosia mall unveiled the impressive new store brought to you by the Voice la Mode Group, set to excite all Cypriots who believe that fashion is a way of life.

The trendsetter brands created a hype at the big launch that featured activities filled with music, gifts and surprises for all visitors of the Nicosia mall who did not miss the chance to visit the new store.

With purchases worth of 30 and over, store visitors had the opportunity to choose their favorite gift from a special vending machine created especially for them.

And that was not the only surprise that the audience was enthusiastic about, as the favorite brand organized Topshop it afternoon parties with the well-known DJ andrezp at the decks. Popular social media personas, Kalia Eleftheriou and Charitini Iliadou were also there to mingle with the visitors and give styling tips, while a professional make-up artist gave them a special glam-it experience with glitter touches.

Topshop / Topman at Nicosia Mall is possibly the only store in Cyprus to offer a unique, premium service to exclusively all of its customers. Through the “Private Fitting Room” service, shoppers will have the opportunity to learn all about the secrets of style and receive valuable one-on-one style advice by the store’s personal stylist who will help them with their purchases. In this way, the store creates a unique shopping experience not only for those who love fashion, but for each and every one of us.

Every time you visit Topshop/ Topman at Nicosia Mall, you should expect something different. As the leader of style, it will continue to pleasantly surprise us, not only through its activities that provide us with unique experiences, but also with its style options and services that differentiate the famous brand from its competition and ensure it always stays one step ahead.

Let’s Topshop it @Nicosia Mall.