Council of Ministers include youth

President Nicos Anastasiades and his ministers discussed a wide range of issues with youth representatives during an informal cabinet meeting.

Hundreds of pupils, students and representatives of youth organisations had the opportunity on Monday evening to discuss with Anastasiades and the ministers issues that concern them, including education, health and the economy.

Anastasiades thanked the young participants. The contribution of children are very important to help identify issues that need to be dealt with or improved by the government, he said.

