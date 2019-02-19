Doctor numbers joining Gesy ‘exceeding expectations’

Around 250 doctors have so far registered to work as general practitioners (GPs) under the National Health Scheme (Gesy), exceeding government expectations, officials said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Monday evening told students and pupils that attended an informal cabinet meeting that so far 250 doctors had registered as GPs, which is half the required number.

Head of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) Thomas Antoniou said on Tuesday that the express of interest by doctors “has exceeded expectations”.

He was speaking after a meeting with the head of the Citizens’ Alliance Giorgos Lillikas to discuss Gesy.

The procedure for doctor registrations, he said, was running smoothly.

Lillikas said that his party supports the implementation of Gesy and warned that no one had the right to exploit heath for their own gain.

Gesy, he said “is a national bet we all must win.”
Ioannou said on Monday that Gesy is based on the intention of all Cypriot doctors to join. He added that there is mistrust among doctors which was expected. “In all health care systems that have been applied for at least the last 20 years, 30 per cent of physicians join in the first phase and after the first 12 months the rest follows,” he said.

In the unlikely case there is a problem, he said, the HIO and his ministry will activate Plan B. He did not elaborate on what this plan entails, however.

The procedure for specialist doctors wishing to register with Gesy began on Monday.

Meanwhile contributions for the first phase of Gesy will begin as of March 1. The first phase, which is introduction of outpatient care, will kick in on June 1.

