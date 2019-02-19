Man dies after being crushed by water tanks

February 19th, 2019

A 70-year-old man lost his life on Tuesday after his efforts to perform welding work at his house in Kato Drys in Larnaca led to his death.

He was working on a metal water tower holding up two plastic water tanks. The man was crushed by the water tanks after the tower collapsed due to the weight of the tanks.

Members of the Kofinou catastrophe response special unit rushed to the scene along with an ambulance, which transferred the 70-year-old to Larnaca general hospital though doctors were unable to revive the man.

