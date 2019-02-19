Melodies of Life seeks to raise funds for Telethon

Four world-class artists are coming together on Friday to bring to life some of the best lyrical opera arias and pieces from musicals. Combining a charitable cause with music, The Melodies of Life concert acts as a fund-raising event supporting Telethon.

Pianist Tatiana Stupak, violinist Olivera Rialas, clarinetist Durko Zarkovic and soprano Anastasia Maksimova will join forces to help raise money life for patients suffering from neuromuscular diseases.

Telethon in Cyprus has been organised by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Cyprus Muscular Dystrophy Association since 1994, with the aim to provide a better quality of life for patients while also funding scientific research into effective treatments for neurological and genetic disorders.

This year’s annual fund-raising event is supported by the Hellenic Bank, which hosts this concert for the second consecutive year.

It is also the second time Stupak has been organised a musical event for Telethon. Although born into a non-musical family, she was urged to follow her musical passion and has performed all over Germany, Austria and Russia. Now based in Cyprus, besides being a solo pianist and accompanying other mu-sicians, Tatiana arranges charity concerts for children and for the church and hosts famous musicians from Russia.

On Friday she will be joined by Serbian violinist and professor Rialas who has played throughout China and New York, clarinetist Zarkovic who has played the Belgrade Philharmonic orchestra, Warsaw Symphony orchestra and our own Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, and finally, by a soprano that is considered to be one of the most vivid and unique phenomena in the world of contemporary music, Anastasia Maksimova.

Melodies of Life

Charity concert supporting Telethon with pianist Tatiana Stupak, violinist Olivera Rialas, clarinetist Durko Zarkovic and soprano Anastasia Maksimova. February 22. Hellenic Bank Head Office building, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €20. Tel: 99-122 472. All proceeds will support Telethon.