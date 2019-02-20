Breast cancer coalition appeals for cooperation in introduction of Gesy

Europa Donna Cyprus, the local chapter of the European Breast Cancer Coalition, issued a statement Wednesday in support of a national health scheme (Gesy).

“We urge all those involved to show a spirit of cooperation and responsibility and to realise the scale of the endeavour but also the fact that the general health scheme, to date, is the most important reform to take place in our country,” the statement said.

“The right of all patients to equal and universal access to high-quality medical services is fundamental and unnegotiable.”

The organisation said it will monitor closely, along with other patient groups and their families, all developments relating to the introduction of the scheme.