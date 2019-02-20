Cabinet approves national cancer strategy, child obesity programmes

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the national strategy on cancer and has called on the committee in charge to prepare a comprehensive action plan.

It also approved programmes for tackling childhood obesity.

According to deputy government spokeswoman, Klelia Vasiliou, the National Committee on Cancer is to prepare an action plan based on five pillars; timely diagnosis and treatment, reintegration, psychosocial support, recording cases in a cancer archive and research.

The strategy could be an important tool for the health ministry, Vasiliou said, for drafting policies for “the treatment of cancer on a holistic basis, always focusing on patients.”

As regards childhood obesity programmes, these include the implementation of the World Health Organisation’s European Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (COSI) and a mobile phone application offering nutritional information and suggestions to children and their parents.

The introduction in schools of a programme on meals based on the Mediterranean diet is another measure as well as reinforcing efforts for the reduction in advertisements for processed foodstuffs aimed at children.

As part of the effort, a programme on the education of parents will be reinforced as well, expanding health programmes from pre-school to high school.