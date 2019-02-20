Five-month-old baby molested, father arrested (updated)

Nicosia police on Wednesday arrested the father of a five-month-old baby girl after exams showed possible sexual abuse.

The man was brought before a court and was remanded in custody for five days during a closed-door hearing.

He was arrested after the baby was examined by doctors who found signs of sexual molestation.

“It is a shocking and tragic event, which appears to have happened on Tuesday,” Makarios children’s hospital surgeon Efthymios Tsividanides said. “It seems she was the victim of rape. In 32 years I have never seen a rape incident involving a five-month-old baby.”

Reports said the baby had been taken to Makarios hospital by her parents after they noticed inflammation.

The baby was examined by an obstetrician and state pathologist Eleni Antoniou.

She is currently being treated in hospital and her condition was not life-threatening, Tsividanides said.