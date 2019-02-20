Lyceum students in Euro election drive

February 20th, 2019 Education, School news 0 comments 450

Lyceum students in Euro election drive

Latsia lyceum is running the European Programme EPAS – European Parliament Ambassador School – for the second year.
As part of the programme, students, junior ambassadors and senior ambassadors participated in ‘This Time I’m Voting’ project on February 3.
In the central streets of Nicosia, with the Phaneromeni district as their base, students made ballot boxes and covered a large area in Nicosia in an attempt to get to know voters’ intentions for the next Euro elections in May.
They gave out cookies, which they baked themselves, and also pamphlets regarding the elections and the reasons why Cypriots should vote.
The activity was a great success with more than one thousand participants taking part.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close