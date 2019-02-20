Performance offers new take on IKEA and the circus

When the word IKEA is mentioned, assembled furniture springs to mind, along with perhaps those Swedish meatballs they serve. Anthi Kyriacou however, will give new meaning to the furniture colossus with her short film screening.

In the film An IKEAn, which will be presented on March 7 in Limassol, IKEA abandons its standard meaning, ceases to be a mere furniture store as we know it, and is imagined as an absolution of the capitalist-neoliberal society, becoming a nation constituted in the name of a globalised lifestyle.

“The character, I have created,” says Anthi, “named Anthi, has recently gained the nationality of IKEA. The film follows Anthi through a non-linear timeline, unfolding everyday life in a ‘public home’.” Screened at the Old Vinegar Factory in Limassol, An IKEAn lasts for about 20 minutes.

Though the evening won’t end there. Angela Ioannidou will then present her work titled CIRCO along with Liana Argyri on the saxophone, Alexis Argyri on the trumpet and Stefanos Polymniou on drums. CIRCO is a “secret” cocktail that will be offered to the audience during an interactive performance.

This piece is a literal manifestation of a new, theoretical formula, invented by the artist herself to demonstrate how the circus spectacle survives to this day and is sustained by being a cultural idiom, which therefore makes the concept of circus a popular idea.

This formula suggests reducing the circus into a ‘unit’ that encapsulates all the stereotypes that the circus phenomenon inherited and has become attached to throughout the centuries. In this show, these stereotypes are chopped up and delivered through audiovisual stimuli, while the ‘unit’ becomes a literal consumption unit, in the form of a cocktail.

An IKEAn – CIRCO

Performance and film night featuring the works of Angela Ioannidou and Anthi Kyriacou. March 7. Doors open 8pm. Old Vinegar Factory, Limassol. Free. An IKEAN film screening 8.10. CIRCO performance 8.30. Afterparty at “Sto dromo” opposite the venue. Feel free to dress up to celebrate Carnival.