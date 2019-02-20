Supreme court rejects murder suspect’s bid for case review

The supreme court on Wednesday rejected a bid by a double murder defendant to have a judicial review of his case claiming his human rights had been violated.

Loizos Tzionis, 33, claimed his right to a fair trial and presumption of innocence had been compromised and had asked the supreme court to approve submission of a motion to cancel an order authorising a second post mortem on the victims.

The court said the applicant did not explain how his rights to a fair trial and presumption of innocence had been violated but aside that, he had not shown that it was the right time for the court to issue an order.

The judge said she had nothing before her to prove that an attempt had been made to submit evidence in the case that the applicant would find objectionable.

“The course of the case and the possibility of presenting testimony regarding the findings of the two post mortems have not yet been clarified,” the court said.

The legitimacy of the post mortems should be decided in the trial, it added.

“The applicant cannot dispute the legitimacy of the orders with a prerogative writ before they are presented,” the court said.

Tzionis, along with three other defendants, his 22-year-old friend Marios Hadjixenophontos, girlfriend Sarah Shams, 21, and his 23-year-old half-brother, Lefteris Solomou, had been charged with killing Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59 in April 2018 in Strovolos, NIcosia.

Shams is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to robbery and the other charges against her were dropped, as she agreed to testify for the prosecution.