Ten days before we officially enter spring, the heavy rain and the crisp weather doesn’t seem to want to go. But Paphos is set to welcome the first day of the new season with concert Swing into spring with the Paphos Big Band.

The concert will be the grand finale of the NewYear/FreshJazz Festival which has been holding concerts since January 4, organised by Paphos Music Lovers.

This 16-piece big band plays music from the great American song book of the 1940s through to the 1970s in the style of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman et al and featuring many of the singing hits of Frank Sinatra.

The band was formed by David Locke in collaboration with Cyprus’ leading jazz pianist George Morfitis as musical director and by virtue of the sponsorship and motivation of Sergei Polivar. It had its premiere performance in December 2017 and since then has a great line-up of five saxes, four trumpets and four trombones and a swinging rhythm section.

At present, the band has a cross section of musicians of all ages from 70s down to 15 and part of its objective is to introduce and train young musicians. The Paphos Big Band also has a number of qualified Cypriot music teachers integrated into the band to assist with the band’s development, as it is seen as a long-term music project demonstrating European co-operation and bringing a new musical experience to Cyprus.

Special guests for the evening will be guitarist and vocalist Ian G and swing and rock’n’roll DJ Moses.

Swing into Spring with Paphos Big Band

Paphos Big Band concert with special guest Ian G plus swing/rock’n’roll DJ Moses. The Grand Finale of the NewYear/FreshJazz Festival. March 1. Pentaras Hall Paphos. 7.30pm. €35 including welcome drink and interval platter. Tel: 99-136289