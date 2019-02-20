Three more flu-related deaths recorded

Three more people with underlying health problems have died from type A flu in the past 48 hours, raising the number of flu-linked casualties to 12.

All three patients had serious underlying health problems and were being treated in state hospitals.

The health ministry said that there was no cause for panic as very few people ended up being treated in hospitals as serious incidents this year.

“In their majority, the serious cases concern patients with multiple underlying chronic health problems,” it said.

Flu cases remain high since the beginning of February, the ministry said, but there has been a drop over the past 15 days compared with previous weeks.

The fall is particularly noticeable among children. A decline has also been observed in hospital admissions.

There are still, however, serious cases in state hospitals.

Since December 1, 56 serious flu cases have been recorded, the ministry said.

The health ministry said that it is closely monitoring the situation.

It urged the public to take preventive measures such as avoiding crowded spaces, air living spaces often, use handkerchiefs when sneezing, wash hands often, avoid smoking, and keep children at home at least 48 hours after flu symptoms subside.

The flu vaccine remains however, the best prevention measure, mainly for vulnerable groups, it said.