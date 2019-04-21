Cyprus FM is monitoring the situation following the bomb attacks in Sri Lanka

The Cyprus Foreign Ministry is monitoring the situation following the bomb attacks in Sri Lanka and is in contact with the country’s competent authorities.

The Ministry also announced that based on the information so far, there are no Cypriots among the victims.

The official assistance line set up by the Sri Lankan government is 0049766230974.

The Cypriots who are or are planning to visit Sri Lanka are called to watch international and local media and to follow closely the local authorities’ directives.

For consular support, the interested parties can contact the Republic of Cyprus’ High Commission in New Delhi. The contact details are as follows:

D- 64 Malcha Marg,

Chanakyapuri

New Delhli -110 021, India

Tel: + 91 11 435 86 295, + 91 11 435 86 259

Fax: + 91 11 26 11 11 60

email: [email protected]

website: http://www.mfa.gov. cy/highcomnewdelhi

Working hours: (India time) 09:00 – 17:00 Monday to Friday

Furthermore, all European citizens whose country does not have diplomatic representation in Sri Lanka can apply to any EU member-state diplomatic mission in Sri Lanka. A full list of EU member-states diplomatic missions is located in the following url: https://eeas.europa.eu/ delegations/sri-lanka/1829/ travel-eu-sri-lanka_en

Cypriots who plan to travel or reside in Sri Lanka are advised to contact the Cypriot embassy in New Delhi or visit the website www.oikade.gov.cy to register in the voluntary register system for Cypriot civilians.