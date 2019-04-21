Dorians coastal challenge invites all

It’s time to put your physique to the test and push your limits with the holding of the Dorians Coastal Challenge arrives. On May 4, the ultimate survival route will take at the Molos Promenade in Limassol with dozens of obstacles.

Almost like a playground to test strength, stamina, teamwork and of course adrenaline, the route is set to be 5km long with more than 20 obstacles and stations which will be both onshore and in the water. Rope and wall climbing, pole balance and crawling under nets are all part of the challenge that participants have to complete to cross the finish line.

At this year’s event, six new superstructures will be presented with inflatable obstacles expected to lift adrenaline and enthusiasm levels to an even greater extent. Anyone above 16 can join and if you think this event is made only for fitness freaks and gym fans, you’re wrong. All body types and levels of physique are invited to join the Challenge presented by EuroLife.

Tickets cost €37.98 and can be booked through the official website www. dorianschallenge.com

Dorians Coastal Challenge

