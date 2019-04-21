Man suspected of series of Limassol burglaries arrested

A 28-year-old wanted since 2017 was arrested and detained on Saturday in connection with a series of burglaries.

According to the police, the 28-year-old is one of three persons involved in a burglary conducted in August 2017 in the home of a 75-year-old in Paramytha, a village in the Limassol district.

It is unclear whether the other two persons have been found.

The three allegedly beat and tied up the elderly man, before using sledgehammers to remove a wall safe containing €110,000 in cash. Additional valuables were stolen before the three fled.

The 28-year-old is also suspected to have carried out a series of other burglaries in the Limassol district, police said.

The suspect was detained in custody by the Limassol district court on Sunday morning.