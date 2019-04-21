Time to make our rich history more visitor friendly

The Roman mosaics of Nea Paphos are among the most beautiful in the world, but the visitor experience is lacking

By Bejay Browne

THE Antiquities Department is looking at ways to improve the visitors’ experience at ancient sites in Paphos, including a much-needed upgrade to the visitors’ centre and gift shop at the Unesco-protected world heritage site.

Well-stocked gift shops, with themed items suitable for all ages and budgets, are huge money earners at most ancient sites in Europe and inevitably become part of the reason for visiting an ancient monument. They often include pieces by local craftspeople and artisans.

In terms of the sites themselves, interactive displays and visual and audio guides help bring to life and explain often complex and confusing history.

The Paphos Unesco park includes the remains of villas, palaces, theatres, fortresses and tombs: all of exceptional architectural and historic value.

The mosaics of Nea Paphos are among the most beautiful in the world. Its gift shop is not, consisting of a small waist height glass-topped display case with a few books inside and a couple of cases selling only a handful of items.

“Tasteful gifts would be hugely popular, and my seven-year-old wanted to spend her pocket money and buy something for her grandma at home in the UK as a gift from Cyprus, but there really isn’t anything suitable here,” Anne Clarke, from Peterborough in the UK, told the Sunday Mail after a visit to the mosaics earlier this week.

A Dutch couple lamented the lack of technology to help visitors understand what they are seeing.

“We are interested in the archaeological sites, but things could be better, clearer visually and better explained for foreigners,” they said. “It would be nice if it was more interactive.”

Oleksander Oliynyk and his partner, both from the Ukraine, enjoyed the overall experience of the Unesco park, in particular the mosaics. However, they also mentioned the lack of items to purchase relating to the sites.

“We have travelled a lot and it would be nice if there was some use of technology for example, to explain things better, it could be both visual and audio,” he said.

Opinions such as these will soon be taken into account by the Antiquities Department a spokesman said. Visitors will be given questionnaires to fill in asking for their opinion, impression and suggestions for the site.

The ideas will then be carefully assessed and considered.

Recently, the antiquities department announced it was collaborating with the Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles to develop a comprehensive management plan for Nea Paphos and the Tombs of the Kings sites.

“The management plan will incorporate preservation, interpretation of the sites, visualisation and protection and generally enhance the visitor experience,” the spokesman said.

“We will work towards doing what we can to improve and enhance, but also to ensure the sites and experiences are not too commercialised and that authenticity is sustained, but we are only a small team,” she said.

A visit to the mosaics mid-week indicated clearly how popular some simple changes would prove to be.

Despite unpredictable weather conditions, the site was busy and numerous hopeful visitors entered the existing visitors’ centre and gift shop, but ended up only giving a cursory glance at the meagre display on offer.

“There’s nothing really here to buy,” one British woman remarked to her husband.

Another couple sat down on chairs provided to watch a film about the wonders of the area, but the woman banged her head on the metal staircase overhead as she sat down.

The centre, although beautifully and sympathetically constructed in stone, is unwelcoming and sterile. Boards on the walls depicting some of the sites offer a minimal, technical explanation.

Jean Dalgetty and friend Margret Turvey are in their 70s and both from Essex in the UK. Jean is a frequent visitor to Cyprus and to the archaeological sites.

She laments that the visitors’ centre doesn’t really amount to much. The pair would have bought items if they were available; something relevant, like a ‘nice pair of earrings created using mosaic’.

“I would really like something simple like that. I don’t understand why they are selling the bits of jewellery they have on display currently though, it makes no sense. They have no connection to here.”

While they would welcome improvements, especially for older visitors who find the slopes difficult to manage particularly without hand rails, Jean said the present experience is far better than it used to be.

“It has got better here over the last ten to fifteen years. It used to be everybody scrambling all over everything and walking all over things,” said Jean.

Both agreed that any future modernisation needed to be undertaken sensitively.

“It’s very nice here. It shouldn’t be modernised too much as it just wouldn’t be the same. We don’t want it to be more ‘Disney’, but it would be nice to know a little more,” said Margaret.

Both suggested that commentaries and models of what the sites would have looked like and what the houses were used for in the visitors’ centre would be useful.

“It would make it come alive.”

The Antiquities Department spokeswoman explained that part of the collaboration with Getty will include making use of technology, such as mapping the sites, assessing the condition of mosaics and remains as well as improving the management and presentation of the sites.

She said there is much debate, generally, about how ancient sites and monuments should be presented and how far to use technological advances.

She said that the financial crisis meant all the department’s resources had to focus on the preservation and protection of the sites.

“This has been our priority,” she said.

Whilst the objectives of the new collaboration are wide-ranging, the main aim is to bring more visitors to the sites.

“The gift shops and visitor centres are an issue to look at, but we don’t know how that will be addressed yet as we have only just started the management plan,” she said.

They might not want to wait too long.

Tony Clarkson and wife Debbie, in their 50s, from the UK are holidaying in Cyprus for the first time emerged from the visitors’ centre describing it as a ‘bland experience.’

“The film playing was not really engaging and there isn’t much to look at in there or much explanation. The choice of gifts is minimal and rather sad looking, it put me off,” he said.