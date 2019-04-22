Exhibition looks at coffee talk and local legends

In an exhibition ongoing in Nicosia Andreas Skoufaris painting pieces focus on elements of the island’s cultural identity. Cypriot local legends and ‘coffee shop talks’ is what his new exhibition entitled Kouventes is all about.

Proverbs as a distillation of folk wisdom seek to produce condensed messages and lessons. It’s these messages that the artist tries to portray artistically in his work using various materials with bright and vibrant colours and mainly imprinted with an intense sense of humour.

With this new body of work, the artist aims to explore the creation of language in general, but especially the writing of the early stages of human civilization. In his paintings, he moves between conscious and unconscious, as is the case with speech and writing.

Following his creative passion, Skoufaris studied Fine Arts at Leicester’s De Montfort University before his Art and Design Masters in Leeds. Now he cultivates the youth creativity by teaching art.

Kouventes

Solo exhibition by Andreas Skoufaris. Until April 27. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30am-1.30pm/ 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 22-343670