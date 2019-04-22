Former ambassador Andreas Mavrommatis dies at 86

The foreign ministry on Monday expressed its sorrow over the death on Saturday, of former Ambassador Andreas Mavrommatis, who was “one of the leading figures of Cyprus diplomacy and a tireless advocate of the interests of Cyprus abroad”, it said.

Mavrommatis, 86, it said, had left an “indelible mark” in the ministry of foreign affairs, having served there in a senior position from 1982 to 1989, and previously, from 1975 to 1978 he served as Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the Office of the UN in Geneva. From 1979 to 1982 and from 1989 to 1992, he served as the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations in New York.

Mavrommatis also served as Vice President and then President of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, and for many years as a member and later as chairman of the UN Commission on Human Rights. He was also elected to the position of president of the UN Convention against Torture committee, while was a UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iraq.

He was also at various times over the years in Cyprus a minister of labour, the government spokesman, a judge, president of the media complaints commission and a negotiator on the Cyprus talks.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday in Engomi, Nicosia.