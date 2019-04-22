Institute of Neurology and Genetics to join Gesy

The Nicosia-based Institute of Neurology and Genetics announced on Monday that it would be joining the national health scheme (Gesy).

“Faithful to its duty towards the Cypriot society, the institute believes that it must support this important reform, which is essential for the upgrading of the health services in our country,” said professor Leonidas Fylaktou, the general executive medical director of the institute.

Earlier in April, a number of private hospitals, clinics and poly-clinics in the Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos districts announced their intention to participate in Gesy.

These include Limassol’s Mediterranean Hospital, German Oncology Centre, and Aimis Clinics, Nicosia’s ‘Apostolos Loukas’ Medical Centre and European Medical Clinic, while a new polyclinic will also open in Nicosia to serve the needs of Gesy.

But some of the bigger private hospitals such as the American Heart Centre and the Aradeion in Nicosia have said they will not join.