Orphean Singers meet the Cyprus Philharmonic Orchestra

Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou returns to the Markideion Theatre in Paphos on Easter Sunday for one more take on a beloved mass, the Mozart Requiem. It was with the same work back in 2012 that he and the Orphean Singers Cyprus experienced their first concert with an orchestra at The Annabelle Hotel.

The Cyprus Philharmonic Orchestra, an establishment of the conductor himself, was again onstage.

Since then Hadjiloizou has led the Orpheans to great performances and international heights, performing in Vienna’s world-renowned St Stephen’s Cathedral Paris’ iconic La Madeleine and Basilique du Sacré Coeur in Marseille in 2016.

The Maestro also led the Cyprus Philharmonic to international collaborations such as Beethoven’s 9th Symphony for the Official Handover Ceremony of the title of the European Capital of Culture, the finale of Pafos2017.

Now he returns to Markideion with Franz Xaver Süssmayr’s completion of Mozart’s emblematic work for a third time, with Australian-Cypriot Soprano Christiana Aloneftis, Russian Mezzo Anastasia Maximova, Palestinian-British Tenor Marwan Shamiyeh and Cypriot Baritone Yiorgo Ioannou. The first half of the concert will include Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony.

Mozart Requiem

Concert with the Orphean Singers and the Cyprus Philarmonic Orchestra. April 28. Markideion Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 99-786577