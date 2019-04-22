Parliament Speakers from Cyprus, Greece, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq to meet in Nicosia

House of Representatives President Demetris Syllouris, who is on an official visit to Egypt, has announced that the Speakers of Parliament from Cyprus, Greece, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq will have a meeting in Nicosia in the next couple of months.

In the context of his official visit, following an invitation by President of the Egyptian Parliament, Ali Abdel-Aal, Syllouris had a meeting with his counterpart and a large parliamentary delegation at the Egyptian parliament, followed by a tour of the historic building and a lunch hosted by Abdel- Aal in his honour.

In statements after the visit concluded Abdel-Aal said that the talks confirmed “the strong ties connecting our two friendly countries.”

I stressed once more Egypt’s position on the Cyprus problem, he noted, expressing his country’s unwavering support of Cyprus’ “just struggle to restore its sovereignty in the entire territory of the Republic of Cyprus”. He also expressed “our support for Cyprus’ right to discover and exploit natural resources in the Mediterranean Sea within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).”

He continued pointing out that “we convey this support not only when we talk among us but also in international fora, where Cyprus does not participate, in particular at the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and elsewhere.”

Abdel-Aal also said he thanked Cyprus for its support on Egyptian positions in fora where Egypt is not represented and in particular at European Parliament level.

“We always support Cyprus and I want you to know in Cyprus that you have good friends in Egypt,” he said referring to a very constructive cooperation that may take place in a bilateral, trilateral level or even between five different countries.

On his part, Syllouris said that discussions continued in a very practical manner and that the matters discussed where a follow up from a trilateral conference which took place in Cyprus earlier this year between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt and had to do with education, energy, commerce and security.

He further announced that “we have agreed that following a trilateral conference between Greece, Jordan and Cyprus which took place in Amman a few days ago, there will be one with the participation of five countries, namely Greece, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Cyprus, in Cyprus, before the summer.”

Syllouris is accompanied by Cypriot MPs Andreas Kyprianou, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Energy, Trade, Industry and Tourism (DISY), George Loucaides AKEL parliamentary party spokesperson and member of the Committee on Foreign and European Affairs, Christiana Erotokritou a member of the Committee on Foreign and European Affairs (DIKO) and Constantinos Efstathiou, also a member of the Committee on Foreign and European Affairs (EDEK) and other parliament officials. Chairman of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) Michalis Michael is also accompanying the delegation.

Today Monday, the Cypriot delegation will be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

They will also have a meeting with President of the Egyptian Parliament Ali Abdel-Aal, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee and President of the Egypt / Cyprus Friendship Group Karim Darwish.

During the visit the Cypriot delegation is set to visit Alexandria where they will meet with Governor of the city Abd El Aziz Konsowa, and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II.

