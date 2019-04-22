President appoints new CMP member

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday appointed former ambassador Leonidas Pantelides as the Greek Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that the thinking behind Pantelides’ appointment was that his contacts and acquaintances from his experience in the diplomatic corps would help step up efforts for an even more efficient effort “to carry out this sensitive mission”.

Pantelides, according to Prodromou, as a member of the foreign ministry and the diplomatic service, has a very good knowledge of the subject, while he retains excellent relationships with relatives of missing persons from his previous service.

“The aim is to step up efforts to carry out even more efficiently this sensitive mission and fulfil the moral obligation towards relatives and families of missing persons,” Prodromou said.

“We hope the CMP will continue to work effectively for the expected results.”

Pantelides succeeds Nestoras Nestoros whose five-year service at the CMP as the Greek Cypriot member of the CMP ended earlier in the month.

Nicos Theodosiou, who has been an associate at the office of the Greek Cypriot representative of the CMP since 2015, and chairman of the organisation of Pancyprian Organisation of the Relatives of Undeclared Prisoners and Missing Persons between 1994 and 2012, had been appointed as the interim Greek Cypriot member of the CMP pending the appointment by Anastasiades of the new representative.