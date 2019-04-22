President travels to China for Second Belt and Road Forum

President Nicos Anastasiades travelled to China on Monday, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum.

The president will hold a series of contacts with foreign leaders in China, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou told reporters on Monday

that the forum was a very important international meeting focusing on international economic relations, transportation and connectivity.

Around 40 heads of state will attend.

Prodromou said Cyprus was especially interested in developing its position and promote its advantages as an EU member state in this upgraded relationship between Europe and Asia that has been cultivated at the initiative of the Chinese government.

The spokesman said that Cyprus, acting in line with international regulations, fair trade and transactions and transparency, supports the Belt and Road Initiative.

“We see that through multilateral partnerships and upgraded connectivity, in the era of globalisation, there are advantages for our country and the prosperity of our people.”

The president will be accompanied by Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou, Education Minister Costas Champiaouris, the government spokesman and Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios.

During his stay in Beijing, the president will hold an official meeting with Jinping. A meeting has also been arranged between Anastasiades and Putin. President Anastasiades will brief him about his efforts to restart the talks from the point these were left off in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and that he is ready to utilise the six parameters of the UN secretary-general in order to render Cyprus a truly independent state, without guarantees.

According to Prodromou, Anastasiades will also refer to the role that the UN Security Council could play in the solution of the Cyprus problem, as well as in safeguarding Unficyp΄s role and mission.