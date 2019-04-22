Rock from Athens

Being part of the Greek rock scene for seven years with an EP and two full albums under their belts, Athenian band Puta Volcano will broaden their audience this week with a a concert in Nicosia on Wednesday.

Their fan base isn’t the only thing the band is working on expanding as their musical horizons are also expanding. Continuously enriching their sound with heterogeneous and highly interesting elements, Puta Volcano pays tribute to desert rock and the Seattle 90s scene which helped shape their volcanic rock sound, with its hypnotic grooves and tight rhythmic riffs.

Their latest album, entitled Harmony of Spheres, made its way around Greece and abroad, gathering positive reviews and comments from audiences and music press, which inevitably led to the rapid selling out of the first vinyl pressing, with the second quickly following. The release was followed by concerts all over Greece and the most important domestic festivals and their first mini European tour with gigs in Austria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia and Bulgaria accompanied by Purple Dino. Now, they’re set to perform in Cyprus for the first time, though they won’t be the only band of the night.

Special guests will be the Manjipas, an instrumental band that toys around with the idea of incorporating lyrics with its music at some point. Formed in 2018 on a cloudy night in Nicosia as band members Sotiris Ladas, Constantinos Ladas and Nikolas Praskellis relate, their music is a combination of heavy bluesy riffs and ethereal electrified atmospheric elements.

Costantina Perdiou has come on board as a special guest with the band to help materialise Manjipas’ ideas. Progressive rock, blues, heavy metal, stoner rock and psychedelic rock are all sources of inspiration as the members are into different music genres and so take on diverse influences. Nonetheless, one of the primary targets of the band is to compile a list of original material and head into recording its first album.

To discover the sounds of both bands and to rock your Wednesday night head to DownTown Live on April 24. Presale tickets are €7 and you can get them from Moondog’s, Endaraged Species Tattoos, DownTown Live, Vinyl in Cyprus and C. G. Georgallis Music House.

Puta Volcano Live

Performance by rock band from Athens with special guests Manjipas band. April 24. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10 at the door. Tel: 99-810011