Young confident misfiring Man United will be ready for City

April 22nd, 2019 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Young confident misfiring Man United will be ready for City

Man United were hammered 4-0 at Everton on Sunday, their sixth defeat in their last eight games

Manchester United’s players are well aware of the importance of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against champions Manchester City and need no extra motivation after a 4-0 hammering at Everton, defender Ashley Young said.

Sixth-placed United’s chances of finishing in the top four were dealt a blow at Goodison Park and the nature of Sunday’s defeat prompted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to issue an apology to fans ahead of the clash with their city rivals.

“We know how important that (derby) is going to be. If you can’t get yourselves up for the Manchester derby, there’s something wrong,” Young told the club’s website.

“I’ve got confidence that we’re going to be ready for Wednesday… we’ve got to dust ourselves down fairly quickly and go again this week… we’ve got four games left, we’ve got four wins to get. It’s going to be tough but I’m sure we can do it.”

United, who have 64 points from 34 games and sit two points adrift of Arsenal in fourth, face Chelsea, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City in their final three matches of the season.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close