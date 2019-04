Police on Tuesday issued a missing person bulletin for 18-year-old Fathia Ahmed from Somalia, who has been missing from her place of residence in Larnaca since early February.

Police said Ahmed was reported as missing on Tuesday.

She is thin with black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Larnaca CID 24804060, or 112, the nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.