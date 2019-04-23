More migrants arrive from the north

April 23rd, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

File photo: the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia

Two groups totalling 37 migrants arrived from the north on Monday evening in Nicosia and the Morphou area, police said.

Nineteen were spotted when they were on their way from Morphou and another 18 crossed the checkpoint at Ledra Palace in Nicosia.

Of the 19 individuals who were picked up in the Morphou area by police at 6pm, 18 are men and one is a woman, while one of them is reported to be a minor.

The migrants crossing into Nicosia a little later, at 7.10pm, were four women and 14 minors, police said.

All have been taken to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

