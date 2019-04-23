Police crackdown on unruly gatherings

Police arrested ten youths during the night during a crackdown on unruly gatherings ahead of Easter.

After being notified that a group had lit a fire in a village in the Limassol district at 10pm, officers found a group of people around a fire creating a public disturbance.

Seven of them were arrested, among them four minors.

They were taken to Episkopi where they were charged in the presence of their parents.

A few hours later, at 1.25am on Tuesday, another group of unruly young was found next to a fire at a church in the Limassol area.

Police arrested three of them, all underage teenagers, and charged them in the presence of their parents.

Earlier on Monday, 17 teenagers were arrested in Limassol. They had allegedly cut branches from nearby trees and had lit a fire which was put out by the fire service.

All of them will be summoned to appear in court at a later stage.