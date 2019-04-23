Police detain speeding drivers

Police on Monday detained two men who were caught speeding, one at almost three times the legal limit.

At around 11.30pm, Nicosia traffic police clocked a driver on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, where the speed limit is 50km/h, driving at 120km/h.

Police flagged the man down but he accelerated and fled the scene. Officers tracked him down from the vehicle’s number plates and were at his home waiting when the 52-year-old arrived.

Officers searched the car and found a small amount of drugs. The driver, who was arrested and taken to the Lakatamia police station, was then tested for alcohol with a positive result.

Later on Monday evening, a man was caught speeding at 189 km/h on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway where the legal limit is 100km/h.

The 25-year-old driver, a resident of Nicosia, was stopped by traffic police at 11.45pm near the Tseri exit.

He was taken to Nisou police station where he was charged before being released.

