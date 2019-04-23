Travel agents optimistic for direction of tourism

THE Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (Acta) on Tuesday welcomed steps being taken to boost tourism through the creation of the new deputy ministry, and plans to increase air connectivity to the island.

“The optimistic messages and the significant strategic development for the promotion of the tourist product of Cyprus made by the deputy ministry so far can only be the beginning of better years to come,” Acta president Vasilis Stamataris said, announcing the dates for this year’s travel fair Taxidi 2019 in Nicosia.

Stamataris also welcomed the initiative of the transport ministry on the promotion of issues related to aviation connectivity. During a meeting Acta had with minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou, Stamataris said he conveyed the association’s call for intensified efforts to increase air connectivity to Cyprus “which will lead to increased competition and, consequently, to the reduction of fares.”

The Acta president also made reference to the importance of the travel agent, arguing they were now becoming more necessary than ever.

One of the most important reasons why travellers are better off choosing a travel agency, he said, was that they could protect travellers from scams and any travel problems they might experience.

“The choice of the travel agent has additional benefits that reflect the pocket, psychology and, of course, the experiences of each traveller,” he said.

He gave examples such as the closure of Cobalt air carrier and the recent attacks in Sri Lanka. The travel agent takes the necessary steps to protect the traveller, he added.

Speaking about the Taxidi exhibition, which has been running for 22 years, Stamataris said it would offer information on destinations and travel packages, and would take place between May 3 and 5 at the grounds of the State Fair in Nicosia.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (EOT) will be represented at the exhibition as well as Greek islands and municipalities, India, Poland, travel agents and airlines, tourist resorts and hotels, but also the Cyprus deputy ministry for tourism.

“The exhibition offers comprehensive information to travellers wishing to spend their holidays in Cyprus and abroad,” Stamataris said.

On behalf of the deputy minister of tourism, Senior Tourism Officer Lygia Dermatis, said the deputy ministry – until recently the Cyprus Tourism Organisation – has been supporting the ‘Taxidi’ exhibition since its inception.

The deputy minister, Savvas Perdios, will open the ‘Taxidi 2019’ exhibition on May 3, along with Yiannis Goulios, alternate secretary-general of the Greek National Tourism Organisation.

The exhibition will be open between 4pm and 10pm on May 3 and 4, and between 3pm and 10pm on May 5. Entrance is €3 and free for children under the age of 12.