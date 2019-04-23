Trump criticises Twitter bias

April 23rd, 2019 Americas, Tech & Science, World 0 comments

Trump criticises Twitter bias

Trump has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 60 million followers

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the creation of “more, and fairer” social media companies in response to discrimination he said he has faced as a Republican from Twitter Inc.

He also cheered the involvement of US lawmakers, who have called on executive from several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals.

“No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 60 million followers, but he has repeatedly criticised the company and its social media competitors for what he has called bias against conservatives.

He has accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans,  known as ‘shadow-banning’.

Twitter has said it is committed to free expression and reducing accidental bias in its algorithm. Its chief executive Jack Dorsey has acknowledged that he has a liberal, or left-wing, bias.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close