Trump criticises Twitter bias

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the creation of “more, and fairer” social media companies in response to discrimination he said he has faced as a Republican from Twitter Inc.

He also cheered the involvement of US lawmakers, who have called on executive from several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals.

“No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 60 million followers, but he has repeatedly criticised the company and its social media competitors for what he has called bias against conservatives.

He has accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans, known as ‘shadow-banning’.

Twitter has said it is committed to free expression and reducing accidental bias in its algorithm. Its chief executive Jack Dorsey has acknowledged that he has a liberal, or left-wing, bias.