UN police launch bicycle patrols

April 23rd, 2019 Cyprus, Divided Island 0 comments

Photo UNFICYP

Members of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus have started bicycle patrols in the buffer zone in Nicosia, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The first four-cyclist patrol which included Acting Senior Police Adviser Dongxu Su started from Ledra Palace Hotel and ended at the Ledra Street crossing point on April 17.

“The patrols are intended to boost the capacity of Unpol in making its regular rounds within the city of Nicosia with its narrow streets and old buildings. On account of the dense vegetation and narrow tracks, Unpol was monitoring these areas through foot patrols so far,” the UN announced.

The goal is to ensure greater flexibility for Unpol officers and enable them to have more access to the buffer zone and to patrol larger areas.

“This is a vital operational requirement,” Dongxu Su said. “Additionally, it is hoped that bicycle patrols will enable community members on both sides to have greater interaction with Unpol officers as required. This is part of an approach that relies on community-oriented policing practices.”

