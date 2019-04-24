Armed robbers assault two at Paphos pizzeria… get away with €10

April 24th, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Armed robbers assault two at Paphos pizzeria… get away with €10

Perpetrators got away with just €10 after they threatened an employee at a Paphos pizzeria at knifepoint and hit him.

The robbery was committed around midnight Tuesday on Alexandros Papagou avenue when two people whose faces were covered entered the building. One of them was armed with a knife and the other one with a spray can.

They reportedly threatened and hit the employee and snatched his keys and a bag which contained €10.

As they were leaving in their car it collided with a vehicle driven by a delivery man whom they left lying on the ground when they fled.

Both employees were taken to Paphos hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Police have issued an arrest warrant against a 27-year-old man in connection with the case.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close