Armed robbers assault two at Paphos pizzeria… get away with €10

Perpetrators got away with just €10 after they threatened an employee at a Paphos pizzeria at knifepoint and hit him.

The robbery was committed around midnight Tuesday on Alexandros Papagou avenue when two people whose faces were covered entered the building. One of them was armed with a knife and the other one with a spray can.

They reportedly threatened and hit the employee and snatched his keys and a bag which contained €10.

As they were leaving in their car it collided with a vehicle driven by a delivery man whom they left lying on the ground when they fled.

Both employees were taken to Paphos hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Police have issued an arrest warrant against a 27-year-old man in connection with the case.