Easter fire crackdown continues

Limassol police arrested 16 youngsters overnight in their latest attempt to combat juvenile delinquency in the run-up to Easter.

Areas in the Limassol district where teenagers gather, especially near churches, were targeted.

Following a complaint, officers inspected the area around the church of Profitis Ilias in Germasoyia on Tuesday evening, where they carried out 12 arrests for loitering and disturbing the peace. The arrested teenagers were aged between 14 and 19.

Another inspection took place at the church of Ayios Savvas in Ipsonas, where young people fled when police arrived.

Officers stopped a car driven by a 20-year-old man in whose possession a small quantity of drugs was found. He and his 15-year-old passenger were charged before being released.

In a nearby parking area, a driver tried to escape by reversing his vehicle and hit two parked cars. He lost control of his car and crashed into a pile of wood before coming to a stop.

The driver was a 16-year-old teenager who was arrested and questioned in the presence of his father. He is expected to appear in court at a later stage.

At the church of Ayios Georgios Havousas a small fire was found, and when police arrived, two youngsters were seen running away. The fire services put out the fire.

After police was notified that young people were seen carrying wood in plastic baskets in Limassol’s Monovolikos area, patrols rushed to the spot but again the youngsters fled before they could be apprehended.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for loitering.