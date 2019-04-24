Gesy site back on line after early glitch (Update 3: UK expats reminded to register)

The registration for the national health scheme (Gesy) for the public was not off to a good start on Wednesday, as the official online registration website was down on the first day people were supposed to use it. It was back online around 10.45am, the health ministry said.

At 10.42am the Health Insurance Organisation announced that until the problem was resolved, the registration could also be carried out through the following link:

https://portal.gesy.org.cy

According to SigmaLive, general manager of the Health Insurance Organisation Athos Tsintontides said problems were expected as the public was anxious for the day to arrive and traffic was heavy.

The helpline the Health Insurance Organisation offers was also overloaded in the morning. Repeated calls by the Cyprus Mail only reached a recorded message saying all lines are busy and asking people to call later.

Registration will be carried out in two phases. On Wednesday registration of eligible persons aged 15-years-old and above can be made, along with the choice of personal doctor for adults.

On Monday, May 6, registration of persons aged up to 18 can be made on the Gesy registry and on a paediatrician’s list.

The law allows teenagers 15 and above to register with a GP or remain with their paediatrician until the age of 18.

The British High Commission in Nicosia also tweeted out on Wednesday that it was important info for UK nationals in Cyprus to know they could register on Wednesday.

“UK state pensioners who are also S1 form holders are entitled to free healthcare under Gesy but will need to register,” the tweet said.

How to register:

Create a User Account: on www.gesy.org.cy and activate it via email you will receive

After logging in through the user account created, follow the on-screen instructions ie filling in personal details such as address, phone number. You will be notified by email and or via the portal that your registration process has been successfully completed

Searching for and selecting a doctor: Once you have registered and have access you can submit an online registration request for a personal medical practitioner of your choice, which you can find by means of an online search in the system. If the GP accepts the request electronically, you will be notified via email or via the portal.

On your first visit to your GP, you will be asked to provide ID and sign a ‘mutual acceptance form’.

www.gesy.org.cy (when the site is back up)

Tel: 17000

Email [email protected]