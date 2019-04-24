Impromptu work stoppage at port

Heavy equipment drivers who work at Eurogate at the Limassol port went on an impromptu work stoppage on Wednesday morning claiming they’ve been discriminated against by their employer who gave a bonus to some of their co-workers but not them.

The workers went back to work at around noon after their union reps received reassurances by the company that the issue would be discussed at the beginning of May.

The work stoppage affected the service of cargo ships with two of them left to wait at the container terminal to be served while two remained docked at the port’s anchorage.

The director of Eurogate, Giorgos Pouros, told the Cyprus News Agency that there are currently around a thousand containers at the company’s terminal many of them with products for the Easter table.

Pouros said that the company gave the bonus to the workers not covered by a collective agreement, adding that the collective agreement concerning the drivers is being followed to last iota.

Representatives of trade unions SEK, PEO and Deok went to the offices of Eurogate while the work stoppage was underway.