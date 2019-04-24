Man arrested in connection with drugs and firecrackers

Police arrested a man in connection with the possession of explosives and drugs late on Tuesday in Larnaca.

Officers who were searching a block of flats signalled to a driver in front of the building to stop at 11.10pm.

The driver sped away instead of stopping and in his attempt to escape hit a shop window and collided with a police car.

When police caught up with him they said they found one gramme of cannabis, 120 firecrackers and €365 in the vehicle.

In an uninhabited flat for which the suspect had a key, 408 grammes of cannabis in 14 bags, 104 grammes of cocaine, a precision scale and other object were found, police said.

All the objects were confiscated and the man was arrested.

The 21-year-old allegedly admitted to the offences when he was questioned.