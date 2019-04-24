Post Office issues Clerides anniversary stamp

A €1 commemorative postage stamp depicting former President Glafcos Clerides was presented on Wednesday by the Press and Information Office, the Cyprus Post Office and the Glafcos Clerides Institute to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

“The stamp honours the memory of President Clerides, but also honours the contemporary history of Cyprus,” director of the ‘Glafkos Clerides’ Institute Michalis Sofocleous said at the event.

“Glafcos Clerides was a statesman who was internationally recognised for his political virtues,” Sofocleous said.

The director of the Press and Information Office, Sophia Michaelides, added that “Glafcos Clerides opened his mind to younger generations of politicians and residents by communicating his knowledge and way of thinking.”

In his address, Andreas Gregoriou, director of the Cyprus Post, said that issuing the commemorative stamp was a small gesture to Clerides’ memory and work in terms of his overall contribution to Cyprus and in particular as president in the decade 1993-2003, the years leading to the accession of Cyprus to the European Union.

The event was attended by Disy head Averof Neophytou, former Foreign Minister Ioannis Kassoulides, Katie Clerides, the former president’s daughter and other politicians and officials.

Glafcos Clerides birth 100 years ago on April 20, 1919 was commemorated at a special event last Saturday.

Clerides founded ruling Disy in 1976 and became the island’s fourth president.

He served as president for two consecutive five-year terms between 1993 and 2003, when Tassos Papadopoulos took over. He died in November 2013 at the age of 94.

Speaking at Saturday’s event, Anastasiades referred to Clerides as “our political father… who is universally known as the leader who could not be overtaken by history.”